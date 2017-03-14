Kurt Angle Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown Venue, WWE RAW Viewership Note

RAW Viewership

This week’s WWE RAW viewership numbers from Nielsen will be delayed due to a reported data outage.

Kurt Angle

The following photo has been making its way around the internet this afternoon, reportedly showing Kurt Angle arriving backstage at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Related: Kurt Angle on Who He Wants to Induct Him into Hall of Fame, What He Discussed with Triple H Last Year, Hitting Rock Bottom with Addiction

The venue is hosting WWE Smackdown Live tonight and Angle is from Pittsburgh, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he would appear on camera or live TV. Angle has said in recent weeks that all he was focused on and had spoken to WWE about so far was his WWE Hall of Fame induction.