Austin Aries After making his WWE RAW in-ring debut, Austin Aries posted the following on Twitter: Tonight is a night that I wasn’t sure would ever arrive….but it has, and so have I. @WWE #RAW #EraOfAries — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 13, 2017

Most Dangerous ImpactWrestling.com has a new feature highlighting the most dangerous women in Knockouts Division history. You can read an excerpt below featuring current Impact star Sienna; click here for the full article. SIENNA

Sienna is one of the newer members of the Knockouts roster, but she is no stranger to competition. An in-ring competitor for nearly a decade with a decorated resume that has taken her all over the world, Sienna has mastered her craft and is easily one of the most intimidating female athletes to step into the six-sided ring. In her first night on the job, Sienna attacked Jade and in the weeks to follow would leave not only Jade, but TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim and nearly every other competitor she faced in the middle of the ring, lying and defeated until she finally claimed the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary, 2016. What makes Sienna especially dangerous, however, is the fact that she also has a history of competing in MMA competition; another arena where she often makes short work of her opponents. Her repertoire is extensive and she rarely follows the rules. Sienna is undoubtedly one of Impact Wrestling’s most dangerous women ever!