Rusev Jokes About Reason For Titus’ RAW Loss, New EVOLVE Mini-Doc Highlights Page / Allin Feud

Rusev Crush
Following Titus O’Neil’s loss to Big Show on RAW last night, Rusev posted the following tweet, likely poking fun at recent rumors about his WWE status.
It was recently reported that Rusev’s shoulder injury was the reason Rusev was ‘squashed’ by Big Show at WWE Fastlane; Rusev took three chokeslams that was speculated as a way to write him off of TV. Rusev underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be out past Wrestlemania 33.
It Ended In A Bodybag
WWN Live posted the following EVOLVE mini-doc, highlighting the year-long feud between Ethan Page and Darby Allin:
