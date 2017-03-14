Rusev Jokes About Reason For Titus’ RAW Loss, New EVOLVE Mini-Doc Highlights Page / Allin Feud

Rusev Crush Following Titus O’Neil’s loss to Big Show on RAW last night, Rusev posted the following tweet, likely poking fun at recent rumors about his WWE status. Maybe @TitusONeilWWE needs surgery as well! — Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2017 It was recently reported that Rusev’s shoulder injury was the reason Rusev was ‘squashed’ by Big Show at WWE Fastlane; Rusev took three chokeslams that was speculated as a way to write him off of TV. Rusev underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be out past Wrestlemania 33. Related: Update on Rusev’s Injury Status, News on the WWE Hall of Fame “Legacy Wing”, Watch the IC Title Ladder Match from WrestleMania 31 (Video) It Ended In A Bodybag WWN Live posted the following EVOLVE mini-doc, highlighting the year-long feud between Ethan Page and Darby Allin: The near year long history between Ethan Page and Darby Allin has been highlighted through a variety of media here in EVOLVE; however, Documentarian Kenny Johnson set out to spotlight the perspective of both men on the eve of their battle at EVOLVE 79 with the goal of representing their state-of-mind at that moment in time for the WWN Faithful. The result was a strange dichotomy with Ethan Page being quite nonchalant while Darby Allin pondered his very future if not successful against Page. Moreover, Johnson was on the scene for their match putting him in the right place at the right time to capture the aftermath of Darby Allin being carried out of La Boom in a bodybag by The Gatekeepers. Darby Allin’s whereabouts remain unknown…