Update On Kurt Angle Being Backstage At Smackdown, Changes to Commentary Team Tonight

Kurt Angle As noted, Kurt Angle was spotted arriving at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh earlier today. Another photo has been posted of Angle inside the arena, confirming he’s backstage, but that once again does not confirm he would appear on air tonight. It could be speculated that Angle is there to film WWE Network content, as it was announced last night that WWE will produce a new episode of WWE 24 featuring Angle that will air soon. #KurtAngle inside the PPG Paints Arena in front of the #SmackDownLIVE#WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/3oYVXoidWt — Randy Perkins (@randyperkins65) March 14, 2017 Related: New Kurt Angle-WWE Network Special Debuting Soon Smackdown Live Smackdown is running a two man commentary team tonight with Tom Phillips and JBL. David Otunga is out filming a movie, and Mauro Ranallo was unable to make it to the arena due to the snowstorms on the East Coast.