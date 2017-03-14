WWE Title Match Advertised For Post Wrestlemania SD! Event, Maria Menounos Reveals Which WWE Theme She Wants Playing When She Gives Birth

WWE Smackdown Thanks to Evan Lorts for the following: While cards are always subject to change, the upcoming WWE Smackdown live event in Springfield, MO is currently advertising AJ Styles versus Randy Orton versus Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. WWE will be in Springfield, MO on Saturday, April 15th. My Time Is Now Today on SiriusXM Stars’ Conversations With Maria Menounos Maria Menounos, her Fiance Keven Undergaro, Sam Roberts, X-Pac and her assistant, Kellie all talk about her future baby delivery music. The conversation starts out with Maria Menounos talking with fellow SiriusXM host, Sam Roberts, about his new baby. Then it turns to asking about his baby’s entrance music. This gets Maria to thinking she wants some theme music as the baby is popping out. Maria wants Cena’s music and her fiance, Keven, wants Goldust. Roberts says his wife has a c-section so it was more of a run-in. They joke that the Goldust theme song will be for their shitbird future son, “Dave”. They then hear Cena’s song and start to enact what the birthing room would sound like. Maria says Cena’s music would be awesome to come out to. That is her pick! You can hear Conversations with Maria Menounos weekdays from 1-2pm EST on SiriusXM Stars. Listen to the clip below!