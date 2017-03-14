Major Tag Team Match Confirmed For Wrestlemania 33

The match is set and John Cena and Nikki Bella will team up to face The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. The Miz and Maryse ran down Cena and Nikki on tonight’s Miz TV, with Maryse talking about how Nikki stabbed her in the back and ruined their friendship. Cena and Nikki came to the ring and disputed the claims, and talked about them settling their differences. Miz said Maryse didn’t compete anymore and they went to leave, but Daniel Bryan came to the ramp and stopped them. Bryan talked about how much he wanted to punch Miz for mocking him and egging him on, but he couldn’t. He said he wanted to punch him so bad, but he knows two people who can do it for him, and announced the mixed tag team match will take place at Wrestlemania 33.