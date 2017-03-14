AJ Styles Attacks Shane McMahon, Gets Fired By Daniel Bryan On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)

Daniel Bryan fired AJ Styles for attacking Shane McMahon on tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live, after a confrontation between the two was teased this week. Styles started the show demanding answers, and Bryan tried to calm him down, but Styles continued to rant and headed to the ring. Styles said he was sick and tired of being messed with, and he should have the red carpet rolled out and be in the main event of Wrestlemania. He says Shane has had it out for him, mentioning being put in the Elimination Chamber match and a triple threat, and he beat Luke Harper three times. Styles says he owns his loss to John Cena, but Randy Orton burned down a house and he got a main event at Wrestlemania instead of being thrown in jail. Styles questioned how he doesn’t even have a match at Wrestlemania, and says he’ll have a talk with Shane about that and his career, if he even has one. Shane was then shown arriving at the building, and Styles ambushed him, hitting him several times including putting his head through a window. After the incident, Daniel Bryan found Styles and fired him for attacking Shane. AJ Styles versus Shane McMahon is rumored to be a match at Wrestlemania 33, so we’ll see how the fired storyline ties in and how Styles is ‘re-hired’ for the show. Opportunity just knocked for @AJStylesOrg, much at the expense of #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon… pic.twitter.com/jmKfLVQ5XM — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017 The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg just showed @shanemcmahon how he REALLY feels about not having a match at #WrestleMania 33… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ldakcA4vB3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 15, 2017 #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan will NOT tolerate @AJStylesOrg‘s actions against @shanemcmahon… and he’s officially FIRED The #PhenomenalOne! pic.twitter.com/DqUj5ctBt1 — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017