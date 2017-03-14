Shane McMahon Says AJ Styles Found His Wrestlemania Opponent, Updated Wrestlemania 33 Match Card Following Tonight’s Smackdown

After he was attacked by AJ Styles earlier tonight on Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon returned and confirmed he would face Styles at Wrestlemania 33.
Shane walked to the stage, ignoring advice from agents to go to the hospital, and came out to deliver his message at the conclusion of the Usos versus American Alpha match. Shane said Styles claimed he didn’t have an opponent at Wrestlemania, but he does now. As noted earlier, Daniel Bryan fired Styles for the attack, so it will be interesting to see how things play out with Styles’ roster status:
The following is the updated Wrestlemania 33 match card following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
AJ Styles versus Shane McMahon
