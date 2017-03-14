Shane McMahon Says AJ Styles Found His Wrestlemania Opponent, Updated Wrestlemania 33 Match Card Following Tonight’s Smackdown

After he was attacked by AJ Styles earlier tonight on Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon returned and confirmed he would face Styles at Wrestlemania 33.

Shane walked to the stage, ignoring advice from agents to go to the hospital, and came out to deliver his message at the conclusion of the Usos versus American Alpha match. Shane said Styles claimed he didn’t have an opponent at Wrestlemania, but he does now. As noted earlier, Daniel Bryan fired Styles for the attack, so it will be interesting to see how things play out with Styles’ roster status:

The following is the updated Wrestlemania 33 match card following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar vs Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE Championship

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair vs Bayley (c)

WWE United States Championship

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho (c)

RAW Tag Team Championship

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs Sheamus & Cesaro vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c)

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Confirmed participants so far:

Mickie James vs Natalya vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Alexa Bliss (c)

Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Confirmed participants so far:

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins

AJ Styles versus Shane McMahon