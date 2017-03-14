Batista In New Sylvester Stallone Film, Huge Wrestlemania Match Confirmed On Miz TV (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s SD! Live?

Escape Plan 2

Deadline.com is reporting Batista has been added to the cast of Escape Plan 2, the sequel to the 2013 Arnold Schwarzenegger / Sylvester Stallone film. Jaime King and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson were also named as cast members for the film rumored for a 2018 release.

Pop Or Tap?

This week’s episode of Smackdown featured AJ Styles attacking Shane McMahon, John Cena and Nikki Bella crashing Miz TV, Randy Orton’s explanation for turning on Bray Wyatt and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

Did you enjoy this week’s episode of #SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 15, 2017

Miz TV

The following video features highlights from tonight’s Miz TV segment, showing how the mixed tag team match between John Cena and Nikki Bella and The Miz and Maryse was set up: