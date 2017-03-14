Cruiserweight Title Match Set For Wrestlemania 33, The Miz & Maryse Comment On A WMania Triumph, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Wrestlemania 33

Austin Aries is the new number one contender to the Cruiserweight Championship, and will face Neville at Wrestlemania 33.

Aries won the Fatal 5 Way Elimination match on 205 Live tonight, defeating Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick.

Brand Split War

This week’s RAW featured appearances by Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins and Triple H, while Smackdown saw AJ Styles attack Shane McMahon and several updates to the Wrestlemania 33 card. Which show won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

Smackdown Fallout

The following video features The Miz and Maryse commenting on their new Wrestlemania 33 match, which will see them face John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Miz says they spoke the truth about John Cena and Nikki Bella, but Daniel Bryan is a ‘family member’ and booked the match. Miz says this is all real and Maryse agrees, and Cena himself has said everyone has the same complaint about him. Miz says it must be true if everyone says it, then he says Cena will try and bury them, but they will instead rise to the top.