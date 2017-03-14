The Rock on Possibly Attending WrestleMania, Dolph Ziggler Says He is the Brass Ring in WWE, Reigns vs Undertaker Promo (Videos), Maryse

The Rock on Possibly Attending WrestleMania

The Rock had the following Twitter exchange with this year’s Warrior Award recipient, Eric LeGrand:

@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 14, 2017

Thx you brotha! We’re trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses! https://t.co/ccHFiPhhUH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

Maryse’s WWE Smackdown Live promo tonight is generating a lot of buzz on social media, with Dolph Ziggler Tweeting the following:

Not only is @mikethemiz the 2nd best wrestler in his marriage,

he’s now the 2nd best talker. Wow @MaryseMizanin #SDLive — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 15, 2017

Dolph Ziggler Says He is the Brass Ring in WWE

In related news, WWE has released another Smackdown Fallout video from tonight, during which Dolph Ziggler proclaims himself to be the “brass ring” in WWE:

Reigns vs Undertaker Promo

Below is a video promo for Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33: