The Rock on Possibly Attending WrestleMania, Dolph Ziggler Says He is the Brass Ring in WWE, Reigns vs Undertaker Promo (Videos), Maryse

Nick Paglino
The Rock on Possibly Attending WrestleMania

The Rock had the following Twitter exchange with this year’s Warrior Award recipient, Eric LeGrand:

Maryse’s WWE Smackdown Live promo tonight is generating a lot of buzz on social media, with Dolph Ziggler Tweeting the following:

Dolph Ziggler Says He is the Brass Ring in WWE

In related news, WWE has released another Smackdown Fallout video from tonight, during which Dolph Ziggler proclaims himself to be the “brass ring” in WWE:

Reigns vs Undertaker Promo

Below is a video promo for Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33:

