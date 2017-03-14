Why Kurt Angle Was Backstage at WWE Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon Post-Smackdown Video, Dean Ambrose Wrestles After 205 Live

Dean Ambrose Wrestles After 205 Live

Despite Dean Ambrose being kept off WWE TV this week to sell last week’s attack, the dark main match event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live was Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin in an IC Title match. Ambrose won the match, and is expected to accept Corbin’s WrestleMania challenge which Corbin issued tonight on WWE Smackdown.

Why Kurt Angle Was Backstage at WWE Smackdown Live

It was noted on WWE Talking Smack tonight that Daniel Bryan filmed material with Kurt Angle earlier today for a “Fantasy Warfare” WWE 360 feature that will be coming to social media soon. This is the reason why Angle was backstage at Smackdown tonight.

Shane McMahon Post-Smackdown Video

WWE has released the following videos, featuring Shane McMahon leaving Smackdown Live on his own, and Neville addressing the WWE Cruiserweights on 205 Live: