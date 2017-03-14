Neville Addresses WWE Cruiserweights, 205 Live Main Event Highlights, Bella Twins Shoot (Videos), American Alpha – WrestleMania News

American Alpha – WrestleMania News

While WWE has yet to announce who will challenge American Alpha for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33, The Usos defeated Alpha in a non-title match on Smackdown tonight, which should put them into title contention.

Bella Twins Photoshoots

As seen below, Nikki Bella did a “Fearless Nikki” photoshoot backstage at Smackdown today:

Sneak peek of my Fearless Nikki shoot I shot today in Pittsburgh for @WWE.com BTS coming soon to my @youtube channel! N #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/4Tm1gNOQs6 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 14, 2017

In related news, Brie Bella did a maternity shoot and posted the following video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube page:

Neville Addresses WWE Cruiserweights

WWE has released the following video, featuring Neville addressing the WWE Cruiserweights on 205 Live tonight:

205 Live Main Event Highlights

WWE has also released the following video featuring highlights from tonight’s WWE 205 Live main event: