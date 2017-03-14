Neville Addresses WWE Cruiserweights, 205 Live Main Event Highlights, Bella Twins Shoot (Videos), American Alpha – WrestleMania News

American Alpha – WrestleMania News
While WWE has yet to announce who will challenge American Alpha for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33, The Usos defeated Alpha in a non-title match on Smackdown tonight, which should put them into title contention.
Bella Twins Photoshoots
As seen below, Nikki Bella did a “Fearless Nikki” photoshoot backstage at Smackdown today:
In related news, Brie Bella did a maternity shoot and posted the following video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube page:
Neville Addresses WWE Cruiserweights
WWE has released the following video, featuring Neville addressing the WWE Cruiserweights on 205 Live tonight:
205 Live Main Event Highlights
WWE has also released the following video featuring highlights from tonight’s WWE 205 Live main event:
american alphabrie bellaNevillenikki bellathe bella twinsThe UsosvideoWrestleMania 33WWEWWE 205 Live