Renee Young and Daniel Bryan welcomed the viewers to WWE Talking Smack. After discussing and interview that they both did with Kurt Angle, they jump into a replay of AJ Styles attacking Shane McMahon. The GM said he was angry with Styles and he also lost all respect for the former champion. He did not believe that Styles should have taken his frustrations out on McMahon. After a replay of the commissioner announcing that he would be Styles’ opponent at WrestleMania, Bryan reminds the audience that before that announcement he had fired Styles. He did not want Styles there anymore. He says he will talk to McMahon to make sure this is the match that he wants. He wants to make sure McMahon is in his right mind. He admits that McMahon is not the best wrestler but he knows that the commissioner has heart. First Guest: Mickie James Mickie James says her and Alexa Bliss had an agreement that she would help Bliss keep her championship if Bliss would give her a championship match at WrestleMania. Bliss backed out of that agreement which is what upset James. James expected to lose Bliss as her friend but not as soon as it happened. James knows that the competition at WrestleMania will be tough but April 2 has become her day. She recalls beating Trish Stratus at WrestleMania. This WrestleMania, she will make her mark and do what she was meant to do. Carmella interrupts James and informs her that she was not even the most impressive woman on Smackdown tonight. She tells her that her story about April 2 is cute but she will leave WrestleMania as Women’s Champion. Natalya interrupts Carmella and tells her that she is the best there was and the best there ever will be. Natalya tells James that she ran her out of WWE the first time and she does not mind running her out again. She believes that she is the new leader of the locker room. Becky Lynch is the next person to interrupt. She informs Natalya that if she is the leader of the locker room then she is leading a bunch of snakes. She tells Natalya that she will never be her leader. Lynch says that Natalya made her name by attacking her and now everyone else is following suit. The champ, Alexa Bliss, makes her presence known and tells them all to shut up because the champ is here. She tells Bryan that all of the chaos happening is his fault. She tells James that they never had a deal. The only deal that she has is with her title. Before she walks away she tell Bryan that she hopes he is happy. After all of the women leave, Young tries to transition into John Cena and Nikki Bella vs Miz and Maryse. However, Bryan was not ready to leave the conversation of the women’s division. He believes that the intensity within the division is great for the fans. He says that he is excited to see Carmella’s entrance with James Ellsworth. Then, they move on to the mixed tag team match. He believes that everything that Maryse said is a lie. He does admit that he is biased on this topic. He says that it is known that he does not like the Miz. He adds that people should not blame other people for their problems. He knows that this is going to be a good match. Young adds that Bella and Maryse does not like each other and that makes must see television. The end the show by reminding the audience about Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, which is now confirmed at WrestleMania 33.