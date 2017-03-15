News On Goldberg & Brock’s Upcoming RAW Appearances, Matches Taped For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

News On Goldberg & Brock’s Upcoming RAW Appearances Goldberg is only advertised for one more upcoming RAW and that is Monday March 27th’s “go home” episode of RAW for WrestleMania. It takes place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, is scheduled for the next two weeks of RAWs as well as the RAW the night after. He is not scheduled for any RAWs beyond that. It’s interesting to note that with Goldberg’s contract coming up either at WrestleMania, or shortly after, the RAW on March 27th could be his next and final RAW appearance for awhile. Related:Backstage News on WWE Plans For Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33, Goldberg’s Post-Mania WWE Future Matches Taped For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT The following matches have been taped for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Priscilla Zuniga (aka Angel Rose)

NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. The Ealy Brothers

Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode