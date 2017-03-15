Triple H Posts A Hint Nakamura Could Be Leaving NXT?, Eva Marie Shows Off New Magazine Spread (Video)

Triple H Posts A Hint Nakamura Could Be Leaving NXT?

Triple H has posted the following tweet announcing that NXT will be returning to the UK Download Fest this summer. It’s interesting to note that on the poster he shares Shinsuke Nakamura is not featured at all. It could be an indication that Nakamura could be called up to either the RAW or Smackdown rosters soon:

Eva Marie Shows Off New Magazine Spread

WWE Superstar Eva Marie has posted the following video to her Instagram account of her showing off her latest magazine cover and featured spread. This one is for Flair Egypt Magazine. She notes that this is her first featured spread where she sports both her red and black hair: