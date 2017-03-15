Mick Foley Reacts To His Powerful RAW Closing Segment & Shares Trailer For Upcoming Movie He Appears In

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has shared two interesting posts to his personal Facebook page over the last twenty-four hours.

The first is below and features his reaction to the powerful closing segment he was a part of on RAW:

The second post features a trailer for an upcoming film he’s appearing in called Chokeslam. In the post he praises his co-star Monica Hall (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and he also teases a huge podcast appearance this week with Chris Jericho: