Mick Foley Reacts To His Powerful RAW Closing Segment & Shares Trailer For Upcoming Movie He Appears In

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has shared two interesting posts to his personal Facebook page over the last twenty-four hours.

The first is below and features his reaction to the powerful closing segment he was a part of on RAW:

The second post features a trailer for an upcoming film he’s appearing in called Chokeslam. In the post he praises his co-star Monica Hall (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and he also teases a huge podcast appearance this week with Chris Jericho:

