Update On Where Mauro Was On Smackdown Last Night

PWInsider.com is reporting that Mauro Ranallo missed Smackdown last night due to being stranded in the Northeast.

Mauro seemed to have seen this coming as he posted the following on Twitter yesterday before Smackdown tapings began:

Maybe. Snow may stop that from happening. https://t.co/Smd7zAQ7i8 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 14, 2017

Darren Young Appears At WWE Reads Event w/ NXT Talent

WWE NXT has shared the following photo on their Instagram account of Smackdown Superstar Darren Young appearing with WWE NXT coach Matt Bloom and Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura, Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose and Babatunde Aiyegbusi at a recent WWE Reads event at Audubon Park Elementary School in Orlando: