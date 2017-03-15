Returning Smackdown Superstar Backstage Last Night

PWInsider.com is reporting that Erick Rowan was backstage at the WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings last night. They also note that he is cleared to return.

Rowan posted the following ominous tweet just a few days ago:

Sometimes turning onto a Dead-End street, is not a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/IgRI7pulQX — Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) March 12, 2017

