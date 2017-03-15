Returning Smackdown Superstar Backstage Last Night, Dana Brooke Says “Never Let Someone Degrade You!”

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Returning Smackdown Superstar Backstage Last Night

PWInsider.com is reporting that Erick Rowan was backstage at the WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings last night. They also note that he is cleared to return.

Rowan posted the following ominous tweet just a few days ago:

Dana Brooke, “NEVER LET SOMEONE DEGRADE YOU!”

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke has posted the following tweet continuing to react to her on-screen break up with Charlotte from this past Monday on RAW:

