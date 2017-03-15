Jerry Lawler Thinks WWE Will Never Clear Him to Wrestle Again, Says He Wants a Farewell WrestleMania Match and Names His Opponent

On the second episode of “Dinner With The King”, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King says he thinks WWE will never clear him to wrestle again, despite the fact that he has been wrestling on the independent scene for the past few years. Lawler added WWE doctors have never done an in-depth exam to clear him. Lawler also talked WrestleMania during the episode, and said he would love to have a farewell WrestleMania match, noting his ideal opponent would be Dolph Ziggler. Lawler named Ziggler based on the recent story line the two of them had on Smackdown Live. The King also talked working his lone WrestleMania match with Michael Cole, and recalled the story of chipping Cole’s teeth while showing him how to do a dropkick while they were preparing for the match. For more information about the show, go to www.podavenue.com/king, and you can listen to the entire new episode in the player below: