AJ Styles Moved to the Alumni Section of WWE’s Website

Despite Shane McMahon announcing he will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, WWE is still moving forward with the story line that AJ Styles is still “fired” following his interaction with Daniel Bryan on Smackdown last night. To further the current angle, AJ Styles has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com, and WWE has yet to officially announce Styles vs Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. During WWE Talking Smack last night, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan addressed the possible Styles vs Shane match, and reminded the audience that before Shane made the match announcement, Bryan had fired Styles. Bryan added he did not want Styles on Smackdown anymore, but he also said he will talk to Shane McMahon to make sure this is the match that he wants. He wants to make sure McMahon is in his right mind, and admitted that McMahon is not the best wrestler, but he knows that the commissioner has heart.