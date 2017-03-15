Nikki Bella on Teaming with Cena at WrestleMania, Photos of Cena & Nikki at SXSW, Paige Regains Control of Instagram, Rocky Mountain Pro News

Rocky Mountain Pro Debuting on FITE App Tonight

Episode one of Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling will debut on the FITE App tonight at 9pm EST, and below is the official show description along with a video preview. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

EP 1: Intro To Rocky Mountain Pro

This week on Rocky Mountain Pro Charged, Vince Russo & Matt Yaden take a look at the history of Rocky Mountain Pro. And introduce you to the major players from the last several months leading to the revamped and renewed CHARGED, debuting next week!

Paige Regains Control of Her Instagram

After having her Instagram account hacked a couple months ago, WWE star Paige is now back in control of the account, as she posted the following:

Thanks to @njsamps for hacking back into my instagram so I can have it back Finallyyyyyy! Celebratory picture of us slaying in all black. Haha. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Nikki Bella on Teaming with Cena at WrestleMania

Following the announcement that she will team up with John Cena to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella issued the Tweet below:

In related news, Cena and Nikki appeared at this year’s SXSW Festival, and below is a gallery of photos: