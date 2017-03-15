More on AJ Styles Being “Fired” From Smackdown, Natalya Declares Herself the Leader of the Locker Room, WWE Stars Visit Children’s Hospital (Videos)

More on AJ Styles Being “Fired” From Smackdown

As we noted earlier today, AJ Styles has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com after he was “fired” from Smackdown Live last night by GM Daniel Bryan. Although the match has yet to be officially announced by WWE, Styles will be facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33, and it’s likely that Styles will get “hired” by the Raw brand following his WrestleMania match.

WWE Stars Visit Children’s Hospital

WZ’s Justin LaBar has posted a new feature on WWE stars AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, Natalya and Mojo Rawley visiting a Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital Medical Center yesterday. You can check out the story in the video player below:

Natalya Declares Herself the Leader of the Locker Room

WWE has released the following video from Talking Smack last night, featuring Natalya proclaiming herself to be the leader of the women’s locker room amidst chaos in the WWE women’s division: