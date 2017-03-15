WWE Supercard Update Now Available (Photo Gallery), NXT Recruit Calls Out Riddick Moss, Charlotte Fills Out March Madness Bracket (Videos)

WWE Supercard Update Now Available

2K today announced availability of Update 2.5 to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K’s popular WWE collectible card-battling game. Today’s free update, which begins releasing today for iOS and Android devices, features the WrestleMania 33 Tier – just in time to prep for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

With WrestleMania 33 around the corner, the new card tier will be the most powerful one yet and includes some incredible cards for players to collect and compete with across multiple modes. Players will encounter a variety of WWE Superstar favorites, including Triple H, John Cena, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, while Mickie James, Ken Shamrock and James Ellsworth also burst onto the scene in their WWE SuperCard debut!

In addition to the WrestleMania 33 Tier, today’s update includes the second release of new “Attitude” emotes. Featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns, the Attitudes can be used to taunt the competition in PVP matches.

WWE NXT Recruit Calls Out Riddick Moss

WWE has released the following video, featuring NXT recruit Montez Ford clearing a 64-inch hurdle and then calling out Riddick Moss:

Charlotte Fills Out March Madness Bracket

WWE has also released the following video featuring Charlotte Flair filling out her March Madness bracket and doing a celebratory dance at the end: