Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com and below are some interview highlights: On Lucha Underground coming to Netflix possibly being a “game changer”: “It’s finally happening,” Mundo said. “Netflix never had anything like this because I always looked at Lucha Underground as a hybrid between an episodic TV show and a pro wrestling show. We’ve got a one-hour show, which is different than the traditional two- or three-hour wrestling show. And it moves like a TV show. I felt from day one it would be a perfect fit for Netflix.” On his intense training prior to the debut of Lucha Underground: “A lot of it was for a movie I have coming out called Boone: The Bounty Hunter coming out May 9 on Video On Demand and DVD. That training upgraded my move set and abilities in the ring, too. I’m excited for fans to see my work. There are so many things I’m proud of early on in the series including a ladder match, great matches with Killshot, Angelico, Prince Puma, jumping off of Dario Cueto’s office, matches with Alberto Patron and Rey Mysterio. Then there is the whole concept of Aztec Warfare, which is branded by Lucha Underground. Another example of the company’s innovation.” On his hopes for Lucha Underground season 4: “There are so many things I want to see happen,” he said. “I hope in the future we do some touring, upgrades to the Temple where instead of 500 people there is room for a thousand or 1,500. We could change venues. Touring is exciting. Working with bigger sponsors is exciting. For me, if they change the Temple, they can bring a whole new set of challenges or things for me to jump off of and do parkour and integrate it into matches. The opportunity to do more with vignettes. There is the potential of doing movies about the origins of the stars of Lucha Underground, which has been discussed before by creative. The deal with Netflix can open up so many doors. I’m just really happy to be a part of it.”