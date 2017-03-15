Earlier today the latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Weekly was released and featured Spotlight Interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) and former WWE Superstar Pete Gas.

You can find some of Madusa and host Nick Hausman’s comments transcribed below.

NH: Do you feel directly responsible for the new WWE women’s movement because of your choice to pull the former WWE Women’s Championship out of the trash can at the WWE Hall of Fame? Madusa: I think it was apropos. You know what I mean? It needed to happen. It did happen. I am not going to take credit. I will tell you that I’m the kind of woman that likes to have the last word and set a precedent. When I got let go from the WWE it wasn’t cool. Why in the frick? I understand. I totally respect that Vince was going through a lot of adversity with the steroids, the IRS scandal… all of that crap at the time. He was almost going to close the doors. It was crazy back then. So he was downsizing to keep the company. In order to keep the company he had to do a lot of downsizing. The thing that really ticked me off was I was like, “Ok, why do the girls have to go? WHY?!” I was the bread winner. I had to feed mouths. What the frick? Because I didn’t have a pair of kahunas or whatever? It pissed me off.

