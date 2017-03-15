Austin Aries on Heading to WrestleMania, Dean Ambrose Battles the Ring Ropes (Video), WWE Releases Goldberg “Title Run” Shirt (Photo)

WWE Releases Goldberg “Title Run” Shirt

WWE has released a new “Title Run” t-shirt to celebrate Goldberg’s Universal Title win:

Dean Ambrose Vents at the Ring Ropes

Before his dark match main event last night, Dean Ambrose had a small tussle with the ring ropes as seen below:

Fan video from tonight by 814diva on instagram. Dean has an issue with the ropes, oops #deanambrose pic.twitter.com/JrRJ6joiPm — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 15, 2017

Austin Aries on Heading to WrestleMania

After becoming the #1 contender to Neville’s Cruiserweight Title on WWE 205 Live last night, Austin Aries posted the following on social media regarding his trip to WrestleMania: