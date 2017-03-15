Austin Aries on Heading to WrestleMania, Dean Ambrose Battles the Ring Ropes (Video), WWE Releases Goldberg “Title Run” Shirt (Photo)

WWE Releases Goldberg “Title Run” Shirt
WWE has released a new “Title Run” t-shirt to celebrate Goldberg’s Universal Title win:
Dean Ambrose Vents at the Ring Ropes
Before his dark match main event last night, Dean Ambrose had a small tussle with the ring ropes as seen below:
Austin Aries on Heading to WrestleMania
After becoming the #1 contender to Neville’s Cruiserweight Title on WWE 205 Live last night, Austin Aries posted the following on social media regarding his trip to WrestleMania:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?