Matt Hardy Comments on Impact’s Cease & Desist, Smackdown Social Score, Teaser for Cody Rhodes on “Arrow”, Smackdown Top 10 (Videos)

Matt Hardy Comments on Impact’s Cease & Desist
Matt Hardy Tweeted the following on Impact Wrestling sending ROH and PPV companies legal threats before ROH’s 15th Anniversary event:
Smackdown Social Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 69,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 53,000 interactions and 12,000 authors.
This week’s Smackdown also had 123,000 Facebook interactions with 75,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 117,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.
Smackdown Top 10 Video
In related news, below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Top 10 video:
Teases for Cody Rhodes on “Arrow”
Below is a teaser for Cody Rhodes appearing in the 21st episode of the upcoming season of “Arrow”:
