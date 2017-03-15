Christopher Daniels Signing His New Comic Book, Xavier Woods Takes Over Snapchat Account, Another Name Advances in New Japan Cup

Another Name Advances in New Japan Cup

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Juice Robinson in today’s New Japan Cup quarter-finals, and will face the winner of tomorrow’s match between SANADA and Tomohiro Ishii. Bad Luck Fale vs EVIL will be the other semi-finals match in the tournament.

Christopher Daniels Signing His New Comic Book

Newly crowned Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels will be signing his new comic book Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival. The event is being held at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, which is in the Los Angeles area.

For those who cannot make it to the event, Daniels’ comic book is available at www.awyeahcomics.com, www.artbaltazar.com, and www.comixology.com. Copies autographed by Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian will be available at www.rohwrestling.com and at Ring of Honor live events throughout the U.S.

Xavier Woods Takes Over Snapchat Account

As we noted yesterday, Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has surpassed 1 million subscribers, and WWE announced the following: