WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

The Ealy Brothers vs The Authors of Pain Gabriel and Rezar kick off the match. Gabriel lands a few strikes and forces Rezar into the corner. Gabriel tags in Uriel, and they lay into Rezar in the corner. Uriel kicks Rezar in the chest, but Rezar doesn't budge. Uriel hits the ropes and runs right into a clothesline from Rezar. Rezar headbutts Gabriel on the ring apron. The AOP hit the SuperCollider followed by the Last Chapter for the win. Winners- The Authors of Pain After the match, Paul Ellering says The Revival will be just another name in his book. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa interrupt. Ellering holds back Akam and Rezar. Gargano says if there is anyone that can defeat the AOP it's #DIY. The Revival saved the AOP last time. #DIY should be the tag champs and they want a fair rematch. The Revival come out to the stage. Scott Dawson asks Akam if he is okay after the Shatter Machine they hit him with last week. Dash Wilder says The Revival sat on the sidelines during the last Takeover but they will never again. NXT Commissioner William Regal comes out on the ramp and tells the AOP that they will face both The Revival and #DIY in a tag team title elimination match.