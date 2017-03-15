

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts will be returning for the second part of his interview which began a few shows ago. You can find some of Eric and Shawn’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: The perception is that I reached out and tried to get you to come to WCW. Or that you had reached out to me and were interested in coming to WCW. I must get a version of that question every time I walk outside in public. That’s exaggerating but you know what I mean. Did you and I ever speak about it? SM: We can put this to rest. You absolutely never reached out to me in any way, shape or form. All of that stuff. All the stuff about me going to WCW. It was always generated when Kevin and I would talk. Or Scott and I would talk or, whatever. It would just be, “Hey, whenever you want to do it we can do it.” They knew they could go to you and let you know. I would imagine, you would know better than me Eric because you were “the guy”, I don’t think legally you are allowed to do that stuff. I don’t know but they were always sort of the ones that if it was something that I was ever interested in they were going to go to you and they were going to try and set it up and negotiate. I guess they were going to set up those lines of communication. It’s one of things. It only happened one time. I was just miserable and I said, “Let me leave. Please.” And Vince said, “No.” (Laughs) He said, “I can’t let you do that. I know you think you’ll be happier there and you won’t. I don’t think creatively they’ll let you do what I know you need to do. I know you and I just don’t think creatively they are going to give you the freedom that you need.” That was the end of it. Related: Eric Bischoff Calls WWE’s Decision To Put Goldberg Over Kevin Owens “Masterful”; Talks IWC’s Reaction

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Christopher Daniels winning the ROH Championship

Impact Wrestling sending cable providers legal letters threatening to sue if they air the Broken Hardys on ROH’s PPV

WWE’s very public release of Jack Swagger

The Big Show being entered in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and having his match with Shaq seemingly called off

Kane taking time away from WWE to prepare for a Knox County mayoral run in 2018

Hulk opening a new Hogan Beach Shop WM33 weekend and whether Eric thinks he’ll be at WrestleMania

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! During his appearance the two discuss: Shawn’s upcoming Kliq reunion during WrestleMania 33 weekend

Shawn and Eric getting to know each other after their time in WWE together

Shawn and Marty Jannetty headlining the first pro wrestling event that Eric ever promoted

Shawn’s relationship with Bret Hart these days

Why Shawn thinks he and Bret didn’t see eye to eye back in the day

The ring being a sacred place for pro wrestlers

The reasons Hall and Nash left WWE for WCW

Shawn feeling dependent on his friends like Hall and Nash back in the day

Shawn’s memories of the backstage atmosphere in WWE during the Monday Night War

Whether there was extra pressure on Shawn to perform due to his relationship with Hall and Nash and their WCW presence

The rumors that Shawn and Eric talked about bringing Shawn to WCW during the Monday Night War

Chance meetings the two have had in the past

Shawn’s relationship with Ric Flair

What Shawn is doing with WWE Developmental at the moment

Eric’s bold prediction about Shawn’s future

Their mutual love of hunting

How everything changed for Shawn in 1997

More… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

