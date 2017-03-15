Shawn Michaels & Eric Bischoff Discuss The Rumors of HBK Almost Jumping To WCW; Vince McMahon’s Reaction

Nick Hausman


The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels!

A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this week’s show, his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts will be returning for the second part of his interview which began a few shows ago.

You can find some of Eric and Shawn’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

EB: The perception is that I reached out and tried to get you to come to WCW. Or that you had reached out to me and were interested in coming to WCW. I must get a version of that question every time I walk outside in public. That’s exaggerating but you know what I mean. Did you and I ever speak about it?

SM: We can put this to rest. You absolutely never reached out to me in any way, shape or form. All of that stuff. All the stuff about me going to WCW. It was always generated when Kevin and I would talk. Or Scott and I would talk or, whatever. It would just be, “Hey, whenever you want to do it we can do it.” They knew they could go to you and let you know. I would imagine, you would know better than me Eric because you were “the guy”, I don’t think legally you are allowed to do that stuff. I don’t know but they were always sort of the ones that if it was something that I was ever interested in they were going to go to you and they were going to try and set it up and negotiate. I guess they were going to set up those lines of communication. It’s one of things. It only happened one time. I was just miserable and I said, “Let me leave. Please.” And Vince said, “No.” (Laughs) He said, “I can’t let you do that. I know you think you’ll be happier there and you won’t. I don’t think creatively they’ll let you do what I know you need to do. I know you and I just don’t think creatively they are going to give you the freedom that you need.” That was the end of it.

Related: Eric Bischoff Calls WWE’s Decision To Put Goldberg Over Kevin Owens “Masterful”; Talks IWC’s Reaction

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:

  • Christopher Daniels winning the ROH Championship
  • Impact Wrestling sending cable providers legal letters threatening to sue if they air the Broken Hardys on ROH’s PPV
  • WWE’s very public release of Jack Swagger
  • The Big Show being entered in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and having his match with Shaq seemingly called off
  • Kane taking time away from WWE to prepare for a Knox County mayoral run in 2018
  • Hulk opening a new Hogan Beach Shop WM33 weekend and whether Eric thinks he’ll be at WrestleMania
  • More…

Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! During his appearance the two discuss:

  • Shawn’s upcoming Kliq reunion during WrestleMania 33 weekend
  • Shawn and Eric getting to know each other after their time in WWE together
  • Shawn and Marty Jannetty headlining the first pro wrestling event that Eric ever promoted
  • Shawn’s relationship with Bret Hart these days
  • Why Shawn thinks he and Bret didn’t see eye to eye back in the day
  • The ring being a sacred place for pro wrestlers
  • The reasons Hall and Nash left WWE for WCW
  • Shawn feeling dependent on his friends like Hall and Nash back in the day
  • Shawn’s memories of the backstage atmosphere in WWE during the Monday Night War
  • Whether there was extra pressure on Shawn to perform due to his relationship with Hall and Nash and their WCW presence
  • The rumors that Shawn and Eric talked about bringing Shawn to WCW during the Monday Night War
  • Chance meetings the two have had in the past
  • Shawn’s relationship with Ric Flair
  • What Shawn is doing with WWE Developmental at the moment
  • Eric’s bold prediction about Shawn’s future
  • Their mutual love of hunting
  • How everything changed for Shawn in 1997
  • More…

Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

bischoff on wrestlingEric BischoffJake Robertskevin nashNick Hausmanscott hallShawn MichaelsVince McMahon
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"