Jim Ross Blogs On AJ Styles vs Shane At Wrestlemania, The Drifter Croons About Tonight’s NXT Title Match (Video)

Styles vs Shane WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog on JR’s Bar-B-Q; you can read a few excerpts below: Jim Ross comments on this week’s Smackdown setting up AJ Styles versus Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 33: Enjoyed the AJ Styles content on SD Live and am not one to take issue with AJ’s booking at Wrestlemania versus Shame McMahon. AJ’s greatness will shine through in Orlando on April 2 and Shane’s alpha male personality will push him to be better than he likely actually is. This will end up being a better booking than many perceive plus it was, as the creative worked its way out, the best available option for, arguably, the best in ring talent in the world, AJ Styles, which is a whole other story. I look forward to watching these two do all that’s humanly possible to steal the show in Orlando. Nonetheless, I find that it could well be ill advised to try to hard to make AJ the old school villain in this matter. That’s not happening with today’s fans especially at Wrestlemania. The good news is that it isn’t necessary to have AJ the ‘heel’ as the personal issue is enough. Related: Jim Ross on Foley’s Raw Segment, Reigns Defeating Undertaker, Says Brock Lesnar Should Be Champion Until 2018, ROH Champion to WWE? NXT The following video features The Drifter singing about tonight’s NXT title match: