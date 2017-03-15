Jim Ross Blogs On AJ Styles vs Shane At Wrestlemania, The Drifter Croons About Tonight’s NXT Title Match (Video)

Styles vs Shane
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog on JR’s Bar-B-Q; you can read a few excerpts below:
Jim Ross comments on this week’s Smackdown setting up AJ Styles versus Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 33:
Related: Jim Ross on Foley’s Raw Segment, Reigns Defeating Undertaker, Says Brock Lesnar Should Be Champion Until 2018, ROH Champion to WWE?
NXT
The following video features The Drifter singing about tonight’s NXT title match:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?