Christopher Daniels Comments Changing Perceptions After ROH Title Win, Catching People Off Guard w/ Kazarian Split

Bill Pritchard
christopher daniels

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. You can read a few excerpts below:

Christopher Daniels reflects on being ‘the guy who never won the big one’ now that he did win the Ring of Honor World Championship: 

“I’m happy to shed the title of ‘The Best Who Never Held It’. The way I’m perceived now is forever changed. I’d resigned myself to the idea that I might not get it, and I said I’d be OK with that. Success is gauged by my ability to feed my family and provide, but just to have this title in my hands, I realized I would have been lying to myself—I wouldn’t have been OK if I didn’t win it.”

Related: Christopher Daniels Signing His New Comic Book, Xavier Woods Takes Over Snapchat Account, Another Name Advances in New Japan Cup

Daniels says his huge win kept him up that night: 

“I went to bed at one in the morning and woke up at three. I just sat in bed and I couldn’t go back to sleep. I ended up going downstairs in the hotel and finding a blackjack table with our referee, Todd Sinclair, who at that point was up $5,000. I played an hour of blackjack, broke dead even, but I still couldn’t go back to sleep.”

Daniels comments on catching people off guard with his plan with Kazarian: 

“I feel real fortunate that we came up with the game plan. It’s hard, in 2017, to catch folks unaware. I feel like we did a really good job of it, and I credit that to all the guys involved and the crew behind the scenes laying stuff out in a manner that was creative and keeping the twists and turns under the hat until the right time.”

christopher danielsRing of Honor
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"