Two More Championship Matches Confirmed For NXT Takeover: Orlando, Allow Yourself To Fade To Black (Video)

NXT Takeover

Bobby Roode will defend his NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: Orlando after he retained over Kassius Ohno on tonight’s NXT.

Additionally, the NXT Tag Team Championship match is now set, as The Authors of Pain will defend against The Revival and DIY in a triple threat. Both of those matches join Ember Moon versus Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship on the event card for NXT Takeover: Orlando, which takes place on Saturday, April 1st in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

Fade To Black

The following video is the latest promo hyping the NXT debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End):