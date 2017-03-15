Joey Janela On What To Expect From His “Spring Break” Event On WrestleMania Weekend, Facing Marty Jannetty

“Bad Boy” Joey Janela recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. Janela talked about promoting his upcoming “Joey Janela’s Spring Break” event in Orlando on Wrestlemania weekend with GameChanger Wrestling; you can read a few excerpts below: Joey Janela comments on facing Marty Jannetty at his Spring Break event: I’ve had run-ins with Marty before outside the ring. I started a joke “Go Fund” me that picked up some viral steam in 2016 as a fundraiser to work against Marty in my backyard during a BBQ – who knew, six months later, I’d be wrestling him at a self-titled show-experiment—Joey Janela’s Spring Break—on the grandest weekend of them all? Marty is Marty, and people are still talking about him in 2017. The real question is, does Marty have one more match in him? What people can expect from Joey Janela’s Spring Break: A bit of the best nostalgia you’ve ever seen, a bit of the craziest spots you’ve ever seen, a bit of the best wrestling you’ve ever seen, and a bit of the best surprises you’ve ever seen. I want social media to explode. Wrestling has changed a lot, so can we do something completely in the opposite direction of the normal? Absolutely. I want to make this a yearly tradition. Game Changer Wrestling has given me the platform, and they are really different from everything right now, they are on the way up even if they are too much of a crazy product for some, this partnership for WWN More than Mania just works. The Wrestlemania moment Janela is most looking forward to: I haven’t really been paying attention. I’m too caught up in my own world at the moment! I guess anything with AJ Styles or John Cena, but they don’t have Glacier or Dink on their show. The best WrestleMania moments are going to happen at Joey Janela’s Spring Break.