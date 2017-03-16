The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE officials already have a match planned for the main event of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title.

They note that that does not mean that WWE’s plans for next year include Roman Reigns beating Undertaker at WrestleMania or that Brock Lesnar will hold the title for a full year.

According to the report the goal is still very much to make Reigns the next “John Cena” of the company. WWE is once again looking at building Reigns up for a whole year for a coronation at WrestleMania 34.

The idea between now and then is for Reigns to replace Cena as the new face of the company. Not just when he wins the title.

In regards to Lesnar the current plan is for him to work more dates in what will be the final year of his three-year WWE deal. It is believed that Lesnar will never work a full-time schedule but he will work more shows over the next year, live events and TV tapings.