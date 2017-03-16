Possible Change To The RAW Women’s Title Match At WM 33, Mick Foley Celebrates Anniversary Of Losing Ear

Possible Change To The RAW Women’s Title Match At WM

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that while Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley has been announced for WrestleMania 33 there still may be a change to the match.

The match could be changed to a Fatal 4 Way with Nia Jax, Charlotte, Sasha and Bayley. There has been recent talk within WWE about Nia or Dana Brooke being added to the match and making it a Fatal 4 Way.

Apparently there has been a lot of back and forth on if it should be a Triple Threat or a Fatal 4 Way.

Mick Foley Celebrates Anniversary Of Losing His Ear

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his personal Facebook page commemorating twenty-three years of not having one of his ears: