Jim Cornette Rumored To Appear At WWE Hall Of Fame

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that there has been a lot of talk about Jim Cornette inducting The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

Jim Cornette appearing at a WWE event would come as a surprise to many but he’s not likely to turn down the chance to help honor Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton.

The Wrestling Observer reached out to WWE and Cornette but neither would confirm or deny the story.

