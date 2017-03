Zack Ryder Unboxes Mattel’s New WWE Tough Talkers

WWE has uploaded the following video on-line featuring Zack Ryder unboxing the new WWE Tough Talkers action figures and ring:



WWE Network Adding Stone Cold Content In Honor Of 3:16

Cathy Kelly has posted the following to Twitter announcing that a special Stone Cold Live From The Archive will be added to the WWE Network today around 3:16 pm in honor of March 16th (Stone Cold Day):