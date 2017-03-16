Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair- WM Retirement Match (Video), Bobby Fish Set To Take Indie Bookings Again

Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair- WM Retirement Match
WWE has released the above video on-line featuring Ric Flair’s WWE retirement match from WrestleMania with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
Michaels was the most recent guest on former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff On Wrestling, and you can listen to his appearance in the embedded audio player below:
