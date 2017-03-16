Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair- WM Retirement Match (Video), Bobby Fish Set To Take Indie Bookings Again

Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair- WM Retirement Match

WWE has released the above video on-line featuring Ric Flair’s WWE retirement match from WrestleMania with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Related: Shawn Michaels & Eric Bischoff Discuss The Rumors of HBK Almost Jumping To WCW; Vince McMahon’s Reaction

Michaels was the most recent guest on former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff On Wrestling, and you can listen to his appearance in the embedded audio player below:



Bobby Fish Set To Take Independent Bookings Again

Former ROH talent Bobby Fish has announced that as of March 27th he will start accepting independent bookings.

PWInsider.com notes that Fish’s long-term Ring of Honor deal expired towards the end of 2016 but he had been working exclusively with the company via a series of short-term 30 day extensions under his previous terms.

They also note that while he may continue working with the company it will no longer be under an exclusive deal which leaves the door open for him to explore outside options: