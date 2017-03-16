Eric Bischoff On Possible Hulk Hogan WrestleMania Appearance “If I Had To Bet I Would Bet Probably Not”



NH: We are a couple weeks out from WrestleMania. Everyone is buzzing about who is going to be there and who is not going to be there. Your good friend Hulk Hogan is going to be opening a brand new Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando the Thursday before WrestleMania. He's advertised as being there every day that weekend signing autographs and meeting fans. What's your gut say? Do you think we hear Hulk's theme song at WrestleMania? EB: I don't know. I talk to Hulk a lot. We are very close. We spent Christmas together. My wife and children went down to Clear Water Beach and stayed at one of Hulk's beach houses. We spent Christmas Day out on the boat and had a great time. We talk on a regular basis but we don't talk about his relationship with WWE. Honestly, if I knew something I would just refuse to talk about it but I don't know anything. If I had to bet I would bet probably not because I just think Hulk may be at the point where he has kind of moved on just because of the way everything has happened. He's been planning, discussing and looking at opening that shop in Orlando for at least two years from what I can recall. It's not like, "Oh! Oh! All of a sudden there is a Hulk Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando that just happens to coincide with WrestleMania!" It's been a long term project for him and the people he is in business with. If I had to bet I would bet we are not going to see him.

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Christopher Daniels winning the ROH Championship

Impact Wrestling sending cable providers legal letters threatening to sue if they air the Broken Hardys on ROH’s PPV

WWE’s very public release of Jack Swagger

The Big Show being entered in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and having his match with Shaq seemingly called off

Kane taking time away from WWE to prepare for a Knox County mayoral run in 2018

Hulk opening a new Hogan Beach Shop WM33 weekend and whether Eric thinks he’ll be at WrestleMania

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! During his appearance the two discuss: Shawn’s upcoming Kliq reunion during WrestleMania 33 weekend

Shawn and Eric getting to know each other after their time in WWE together

Shawn and Marty Jannetty headlining the first pro wrestling event that Eric ever promoted

Shawn’s relationship with Bret Hart these days

Why Shawn thinks he and Bret didn’t see eye to eye back in the day

The ring being a sacred place for pro wrestlers

The reasons Hall and Nash left WWE for WCW

Shawn feeling dependent on his friends like Hall and Nash back in the day

Shawn’s memories of the backstage atmosphere in WWE during the Monday Night War

Whether there was extra pressure on Shawn to perform due to his relationship with Hall and Nash and their WCW presence

The rumors that Shawn and Eric talked about bringing Shawn to WCW during the Monday Night War

Chance meetings the two have had in the past

Shawn’s relationship with Ric Flair

What Shawn is doing with WWE Developmental at the moment

Eric’s bold prediction about Shawn’s future

Their mutual love of hunting

How everything changed for Shawn in 1997

Today's show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment


