Bobby Roode Reveals Who Chose His “Glorious” Theme, Admits He Did Not Like it at First, Talks His NXT Takeover Orlando Entrance and More

NXT Champion Bobby Roode joins Sean Waltman on X-Pac 12360 this week, teasing that his NXT TakeOver: Orlando entrance will top all others, while revealing who was behind the song choice and his reaction when first hearing ‘Glorious’. Stream it on YouTube:https://youtu.be/YyR6hcuJyIk, or download the podcast version on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/x-pac-1-2-360-afterbuzz-tv/id1150124693?mt=2&i=374822005, with highlights below: On his expectations for NXT: When I first started talking with WWE and I had my first conversation with Hunter, I just really wanted an opportunity. He didn’t really know much about me and I didn’t really know what to expect coming through the doors. How his NXT TakeOver: Orlando entrance will compare to others: The entrance that I’m going to have on WrestleMania weekend at the upcoming TakeOver in Orlando is going to be pretty special. I think it’s going to top all the previous three TakeOvers I’ve been a part of so far. They seem to keep getting bigger and better. I always remember growing up watching the entrances. That’s part of the entertainment…If you have a great entrance, that’s half the battle. Bobby reveals Triple H picked the Glorious theme song: I think they did make [‘Glorious’] for somebody else. The original song that they sent me was nothing like the ‘Glorious’ song. We had it kind of set out that [original song] was what I was going to use when I made my debut. But Hunter is a very smart man, obviously. He thought that this ‘Glorious’ song would fit my character a little better. His first reaction to hearing ‘Glorious’: When I listened to it, it was totally different than what I had previously and totally different than everybody on the roster. Whenever you can be different and unique, that’s a good opportunity. I didn’t love it at first. But the more I listened to it, the catchier it got. Obviously it caught fire. It was the number one song on iTunes for a little bit of time there. So it was a blessing. Bobby’s plans for the future: This is a great place to be for me. Obviously I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to be on a Monday Night Raw or a SmackDown Live. But I’m just making the most of the time I have down here [at NXT], and when they feel like the time is right I’m going to go up there and try to capitalize on that opportunity the same way that I did here in NXT.