Dwayne Johnson will be returning to television on May 20th in all his glory, but it won’t be inside a WWE wrestling ring. NBC has officially announced the self-proclaimed “Great One” as the host of Saturday Night Live for the show’s season finale, closing out a massive four week schedule that includes Jimmy Fallon (4/15), Chris Pine (5/6) and Melissa McCarthy (5/13)!

This will be The Rock’s fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, which will add yet another accolade to the 10-time world champion’s impressive resume, joining the legendary Five-Time Club. The elite Club, first mentioned by America’s Tom Hanks during his fifth opening monologue in 1990, includes the likes of Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray, John Goodman, and of course Alec Baldwin, who holds the record at 17 times hosting the show.

The Rock is one of only three pro wrestlers in history that have opened the long-running sketch comedy series, alongside the immortal Hulk Hogan, and 16-time WWE champion John Cena, who made his debut on SNL at the end of 2016.