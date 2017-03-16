Progress Wrestling Announces Stacked Roster For WrestleMania Week, Updated Match Card For Rev Pro at WrestleCon

Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

It looks like both Progress Wrestling and Revolution Pro out of the UK are bringing some incredibly stacked cards to Orlando for WrestleMania week in just a few short weeks. Both promotions are running shows on Friday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively.

While we are still awaiting a final match card from Progress, they have announced that the following talents will be in action:

  • Pete Dunne
  • Trent Seven
  • Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Matt Riddle
  • WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate
  • Mark Andrews
  • Shane Strickland
  • Mark Haskins
  • South Pacific Power Trip
  • Toni Storm
  • Jinny
  • James Drake
  • Sami Callihan
  • Rockstar Spud
  • Jimmy Havoc

And while that lineup is certainty one of the most impressive rosters for what will be an incredible, jam-packed week of wrestling action in Orlando, the current match card for Rev Pro at the annual WrestleCon event may be even more insane. Check it out:

  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr.
  • Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll
  • Fenix vs. Will Ospreay
  • Sami Callihan vs. Jay White
  • Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile vs. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage
  • Martin Stone vs. Jeff Cobb

For more information on both of these events, follow @ThisIs_Progress and @RevProUK on Twitter.

