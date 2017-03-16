Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

It looks like both Progress Wrestling and Revolution Pro out of the UK are bringing some incredibly stacked cards to Orlando for WrestleMania week in just a few short weeks. Both promotions are running shows on Friday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively.

While we are still awaiting a final match card from Progress, they have announced that the following talents will be in action:

Pete Dunne

Trent Seven

Zack Sabre Jr.

Matt Riddle

WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate

Mark Andrews

Shane Strickland

Mark Haskins

South Pacific Power Trip

Toni Storm

Jinny

James Drake

Sami Callihan

Rockstar Spud

Jimmy Havoc

And while that lineup is certainty one of the most impressive rosters for what will be an incredible, jam-packed week of wrestling action in Orlando, the current match card for Rev Pro at the annual WrestleCon event may be even more insane. Check it out:

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr.

Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll

Fenix vs. Will Ospreay

Sami Callihan vs. Jay White

Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile vs. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage

Martin Stone vs. Jeff Cobb

For more information on both of these events, follow @ThisIs_Progress and @RevProUK on Twitter.