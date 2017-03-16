Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi
It looks like both Progress Wrestling and Revolution Pro out of the UK are bringing some incredibly stacked cards to Orlando for WrestleMania week in just a few short weeks. Both promotions are running shows on Friday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively.
While we are still awaiting a final match card from Progress, they have announced that the following talents will be in action:
And while that lineup is certainty one of the most impressive rosters for what will be an incredible, jam-packed week of wrestling action in Orlando, the current match card for Rev Pro at the annual WrestleCon event may be even more insane. Check it out:
For more information on both of these events, follow @ThisIs_Progress and @RevProUK on Twitter.
