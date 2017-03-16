Sami Zayn Comments On Wrestlemania Debut In Dallas, Where He Ends Up On This Year’s Show, Possible Move To Smackdown

Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Mirror; you can read a few excerpts below: Sami Zayn comments on what his Wrestlemania 33 role might or might not be: To be honest I really don’t know. This time of year is so crazy and WrestleMania is so big and there are always these marquee matches, so real estate is really tight on WrestleMania. So I don’t know what I will be doing. Right now I’m involved with Samoa Joe, whether that will carry on to WrestleMania, I really don’t know, it remains to be seen. The card for WrestleMania is always changing. Zayn comments on the experience of his Wrestlemania debut last year in Dallas: It was pretty incredible and I don’t take it for granted because now, a year later, I find myself unsure of what I’ll be doing at WrestleMania, so I realise how lucky I was to kinda come up at the right time, where I was already figured into a storyline with Kevin Owens because of our history there. And I kinda got called up at a time when I was able to come right into the scene and be on my first WrestleMania, the biggest WrestleMania of all time, in Dallas. It was pretty overwhelming. Honestly, it was just an awesome experience but now, with this year being a little more uncertain for me, I really realised how precious a spot on WrestleMania is. It kinda just makes that moment or that memory of being at WrestleMania last year, even cherished and even more sweet. Related: WWE Posts Video of Hideo Itami’s NXT Return, Backstage News on the Status of Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Push Zayn comments on a possible move to Smackdown via 2017 Draft, or if he’d prefer to stay on RAW: I really don’t know if I have a preference. In some ways, going to SmackDown Live would be really cool. I feel like there are a lot of good opponents for me and I think there is a lot of opportunity there. I can really see myself being in a pretty good spot up there, even wrestling for the WWE Championship. But I feel like if I left tomorrow, assuming that the draft is tomorrow, I’d feel a little incomplete. I’d feel like there was more that I could have accomplished on Raw. I like to leave each place better than I left it so I’d like to do more on Raw and make Raw a better place and accomplish more on Raw before I can even start thinking of going to SmackDown. That’s just the way that the chips fall and if I end up on SmackDown, I’d be happy to be there but I’d still feel like I had more to accomplish on Raw.