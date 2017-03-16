Sami Zayn Comments On Wrestlemania Debut In Dallas, Where He Ends Up On This Year’s Show, Possible Move To Smackdown

Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Mirror; you can read a few excerpts below:
Sami Zayn comments on what his Wrestlemania 33 role might or might not be:
Zayn comments on the experience of his Wrestlemania debut last year in Dallas:
Related: WWE Posts Video of Hideo Itami’s NXT Return, Backstage News on the Status of Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Push
Zayn comments on a possible move to Smackdown via 2017 Draft, or if he’d prefer to stay on RAW:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?