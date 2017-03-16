More Details On WWE’s ‘Southpaw Regional Wrestling’, Pee Wee Herman Joins Team Bring It (Video)





Southpaw Regional Wrestling

WWE has been teasing a new series called ‘Southpaw Regional Wrestling’ that will premiere on WWE Network tomorrow, featuring a number of WWE stars including John Cena, Chris Jericho, Rusev and others.

PWInsider.com is reporting the idea for the show was floating around WWE as far back as September 2016, and the show is reportedly a comedic take on an old school Southern wrestling promotion. They went on to note Luke Gallows will be playing his “Sex Ferguson” character renamed as “Tex Ferguson” for the show, and the show is likely inspired by the $5 Wrestling series on Highspots.com.

Additionally, WWE is mentioning in social media posts that KFC is presenting the new show. KFC has been a partner / sponsor for WWE ads in the past few months, including the Georgia Gold campaign and other branding campaigns.

