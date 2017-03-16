Dana White Thinks The Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Will Happen, HOF Poll, WWE’s “3:16” Sale

Happy 3:16 Day

In honor of today being “3:16 Day” WWEShop is hosting a special sale in honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fans can get 25% off today with the code SCSA.

Cena / Angle

John Cena was revealed as Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame inductor today. Do you agree Cena is the right choice, or should it have been someone else?

Do you like the choice for Kurt Angle’s #WWE Hall of Fame inductor? https://t.co/nDP0cLwgdk — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 16, 2017

Related: Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame Inductor Revealed

Team CoCo

UFC President Dana White was a guest on CONAN last night, and commented on the status of the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather superfight. White said he thinks the bout will happen, and went as far as saying McGregor would make the fight interesting. He said McGregor is in his prime and a southpaw fighter, which Mayweather has had issues with in his career, and Mayweather is definitely not going to knock Conor out.

White also talked about an airplane fist fight with Tito Ortiz, working as a bellhop and more. You can watch highlights from his appearance below: