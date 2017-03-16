Cathy Kelley Asks What The Hell Is Southpaw Wrestling?, Tattoo Shop Giving Stone Cold Discount, Ethan Page Needs A Vacation (Videos)

Spring Break

The above video features Ethan Page announcing he’s found a vacation destination… and he’s headed to Joey Janela’s Spring Break.

Related: Joey Janela On What To Expect From His “Spring Break” Event On WrestleMania Weekend, Facing Marty Jannetty

3:16 Day

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Ambition Tattoo Studio in Rhode Island was giving a ‘holiday discount’ in honor of the today’s (unofficially official) Austin 3:16 Day.

It was noted that the shop did a number of Steve Austin related tattoos today, and celebrated while drinking Coors and watching wrestling. Click here for a gallery of some of the art on Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Southpaw Wrestling

The following video features Cathy Kelley asking what Southpaw Regional Wrestling is exactly; the new special will premiere on WWE Network tomorrow:

Related: Luke Gallows Comments On Wrestlemania 33, What To Expect From Southpaw Regional Wrestling, WWE’s Biggest Nerd