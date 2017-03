ROH

New Ring of Honor lead announcer Ian Riccaboni recently spoke with Philly.com‘s Vaughn Johnson about his new role; you can read a few excerpts below:

Ian Riccaboni comments on what he’s learned from Kevin Kelly about commentary:

“I’ve talked to Kevin Kelly for hours and one of the things he and I worked on a lot is making sure I’m able to paint the picture in the most efficient way possible. Sometimes, I do kind of talk quite a bit. Sometimes, these folks — and I don’t want to enable them — are on the money with some of the things that they’re saying.” “I realize that there are only maybe eight or nine national or international level play-by-play guys out there and it’s just really humbling to be a part of that group. It’s something that I don’t want to take for granted.”

Wrestlemania

WWE posted the following videos, taking a look back at some of the best celebrity appearances from the earlier years of Wrestlemania: