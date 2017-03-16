This Week’s RAW and Smackdown Viewership Numbers, ‘Macho Man’ Elbow Drops Winter Storm Stella (Video)

WWE Viewership

This week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in an average of 3,232,000 overall viewers, which is up from last week’s 2,950,000 viewers. RAW drew 3.176 million in the first hour, 3.323 million in the second, and closed with 3.197 million viewers in the final hour.

Additionally, this week’s episode of Smackdown brought in 2,628,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 2,738,000 viewers.

Dig It!

The following video features wrestling fan Michael Patrick having a laugh after winter storm Stella hit the Northeast region, elbow dropping a pile of snow off of a roof dressed as Macho Man Randy Savage: